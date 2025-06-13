WWE makes a sudden change to Kevin Owens' status

Kevin Owens' in-ring future is in limbo due to serious neck issues. Amidst his absence, WWE made a sudden change to his status.

Ad

The Prizefighter was forced to miss WrestleMania 41 after doctors told him he would require neck surgery to repair the issues he had been battling for months. However, contrary to the rumors, KO has not yet undergone neck surgery.

He is monitoring how his body naturally heals before he considers going under the knife.

Interestingly, WWE was advertising him for the June 13 edition of SmackDown following Money in the Bank.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

While the card is always subject to change, this move sparked speculation about his potential return to the blue brand.

Ad

Trending

That no longer seems to be the case.

Kevin Owens has now been removed from the advertising for the upcoming episode of SmackDown this Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Owens on whether he will wrestle again in WWE

In a recent interview with le10Sport, Kevin Owens revealed that he is unsure if he will be able to get back in the ring after undergoing neck surgery.

“It would be, not arrogant, but false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring, that I will have other fights. I don’t know if that’s true.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WrestleVotes reported that the Canadian wrestler is months away from a possible return. He is expected to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

The former Universal Champion has accomplished almost everything WWE had to offer. Kevin Owens, at 41, is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, whether he wrestles again or not.

Several wrestlers have come back from career-threatening neck injuries, while there are a few names like Big E, who is still holding out hope for a miraculous return.

Will Kevin Owens be able to lace up his wrestling boots again? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!