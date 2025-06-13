WWE makes a sudden change to Kevin Owens' status

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Jun 13, 2025 03:08 GMT
Kevin Owens (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Kevin Owens' in-ring future is in limbo due to serious neck issues. Amidst his absence, WWE made a sudden change to his status.

The Prizefighter was forced to miss WrestleMania 41 after doctors told him he would require neck surgery to repair the issues he had been battling for months. However, contrary to the rumors, KO has not yet undergone neck surgery.

He is monitoring how his body naturally heals before he considers going under the knife.

Interestingly, WWE was advertising him for the June 13 edition of SmackDown following Money in the Bank.

While the card is always subject to change, this move sparked speculation about his potential return to the blue brand.

That no longer seems to be the case.

Kevin Owens has now been removed from the advertising for the upcoming episode of SmackDown this Friday.

Kevin Owens on whether he will wrestle again in WWE

In a recent interview with le10Sport, Kevin Owens revealed that he is unsure if he will be able to get back in the ring after undergoing neck surgery.

“It would be, not arrogant, but false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring, that I will have other fights. I don’t know if that’s true.”
WrestleVotes reported that the Canadian wrestler is months away from a possible return. He is expected to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

The former Universal Champion has accomplished almost everything WWE had to offer. Kevin Owens, at 41, is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, whether he wrestles again or not.

Several wrestlers have come back from career-threatening neck injuries, while there are a few names like Big E, who is still holding out hope for a miraculous return.

Will Kevin Owens be able to lace up his wrestling boots again? Only time will tell.

