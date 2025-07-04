WWE makes a surprising request to Solo Sikoa ahead of SmackDown

Solo Sikoa won his first main roster championship last weekend in Saudi Arabia. Heading into the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE just made a special request to The Street Champion.

Ad

The 32-year-old challenged former stablemate Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Solo secured the win thanks to involvement from JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and, most importantly, the debuting Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo).

Earlier today, WWE posted a video on X/Twitter featuring clips of Solo Sikoa mocking Jacob Fatu during their match last week. The wrestling promotion appears to have taken a liking to the 32-year-old's hilarious antics and requested he never change himself.

Ad

Trending

"Never change, Solo... 💀," read the caption.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Sikoa claimed Jacob Fatu owed him an apology

After asserting his dominance inside the squared circle, Solo Sikoa issued a bold statement while speaking to Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond on the Night of Champions Post-Show.

The Bloodline member stated that Jacob Fatu must apologize to him to get a rematch for the WWE United States Championship. When asked about what the 33-year-old would say sorry for, Sikoa mentioned several things for which his former stablemate owed him an apology.

Ad

"Sorry for trying to step outside of the family. I'm sorry for trying to leave this family. I'm sorry for turning on you at Money in the Bank. I'm sorry for kicking you in the face, Solo. What about that? There is a lot of things he could say sorry about," said Sikoa.

You can check out the Night of Champions Post-Show below:

Ad

Jacob Fatu stepped in to save Jimmy Uso from a post-match attack from Solo and JC Mateo last week on SmackDown. Although he was nowhere to be seen at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is likely to join forces with The Samoan Werewolf and battle Sikoa and his men.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!