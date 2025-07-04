WWE makes a surprising request to Solo Sikoa ahead of SmackDown

Solo Sikoa won his first main roster championship last weekend in Saudi Arabia. Heading into the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE just made a special request to The Street Champion.
The 32-year-old challenged former stablemate Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Solo secured the win thanks to involvement from JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and, most importantly, the debuting Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo).
Earlier today, WWE posted a video on X/Twitter featuring clips of Solo Sikoa mocking Jacob Fatu during their match last week. The wrestling promotion appears to have taken a liking to the 32-year-old's hilarious antics and requested he never change himself.
"Never change, Solo... 💀," read the caption.
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:
Solo Sikoa claimed Jacob Fatu owed him an apology
After asserting his dominance inside the squared circle, Solo Sikoa issued a bold statement while speaking to Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond on the Night of Champions Post-Show.
The Bloodline member stated that Jacob Fatu must apologize to him to get a rematch for the WWE United States Championship. When asked about what the 33-year-old would say sorry for, Sikoa mentioned several things for which his former stablemate owed him an apology.
"Sorry for trying to step outside of the family. I'm sorry for trying to leave this family. I'm sorry for turning on you at Money in the Bank. I'm sorry for kicking you in the face, Solo. What about that? There is a lot of things he could say sorry about," said Sikoa.
You can check out the Night of Champions Post-Show below:
Jacob Fatu stepped in to save Jimmy Uso from a post-match attack from Solo and JC Mateo last week on SmackDown. Although he was nowhere to be seen at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is likely to join forces with The Samoan Werewolf and battle Sikoa and his men.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!