WWE is making a big mistake with the King of the Ring tournament, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, the WWE King of the Ring tournament is headed to nowhere, no matter who wins it.

With the Stamford-based promotion hosting the latest King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, fans are eagerly waiting to see which stars will make it to the final stages and be crowned the eventual victors. However, the process will certainly take a while, as every participant is expected to fight tooth and nail for the win.

While the King of the Ring was originally intended to provide a push for a singles superstar to get to the next level, the results often did not pan out as desired. According to Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the new tournament is also turning out to be pointless on the larger scale.

"Why aren't they learning from that? Why aren't they learning from past years this has really elevated or gotten anybody over. We need to, like you said, add stakes or something. I just, I don't, that's what I mean bro. When they are just in cruise control, and just keep doing it the same way they have been doing it, whether or not it has gotten anybody over. That's the part that's frustrating to me. You gotta look back and, you know, if this hasn't been working, then you gotta make some adjustments." [9:20 onwards]

Another veteran wants LA Knight to win the WWE tournament

According to Matt Morgan, LA Knight is a great pick to win the WWE King of the Ring tournament.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, the veteran explained his choice and stated that this would be a great way to provide a notch on the board for LA Knight before giving him a title win.

"So, for the guys' side, I'd have LA Knight win this. It's a title without a title. It's very easy. They do nothing with King of the Ring. We saw that with how they treated [Xavier] Woods, right? So, it's an easy just acclamation to add to, accreditation to add to his file, right? Without giving him a real title for now. Although they should," he said. [From 03:00 to 03:22]

As of now, only time will tell who stands tall at the end of the WWE tournament.

