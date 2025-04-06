WWE is making a massive mistake with show booking, points out Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently called out a major shortcoming in how WWE was booking its shows. He stated that this approach would not attract a new audience.

Ad

The WWE creative team has certainly made some fumbles over the years, but there have also been several golden moments. While the shows can become predictable at times, certain segments effectively pull the rug out from under the fans, such as Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after his return to the company. Nevertheless, Vince Russo feels that the creative team is still being too affected by a small section of loud fans on social media.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:

"Zero. I wouldn't even look at it. I didn't look at it when I was working. You know, when I was working at the tail end, Prodigy was starting, and AOL was starting, all that stuff was just starting. Chris, I wouldn't even look at it. You got those people. Those people are not going anywhere. You have got to get the people that are not watching." [5:03 onwards]

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Watch the full video below:

Ad

Vince Russo thinks WWE is evolving into a bad product

According to Vince Russo, the way WWE is progressing will negatively affect it a few years down the line.

Speaking on another episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran explained by taking the example of Penta and Rey Fenix being signed to different shows:

"The bastardizing of the product has been going on for a very long time. And I am telling you, bro, I don't care what anybody says, a bad television product is going to catch up with them. I am just telling you. I don't know when; it could be 3 years from now. I don't know when it's going to be. But I am sorry, there is no way you are gonna continue to put on a bad product and do this kind of business."

Ad

Watch the full video below:

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More