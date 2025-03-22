WWE is making one huge mistake with RAW and SmackDown, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE seems to be firing on all cylinders with RAW and SmackDown. Both shows continue to build toward WrestleMania, with some filler matches and feuds in between.

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said the company was making a mistake with how they were booking RAW and SmackDown.

"Dutch (Mantell), what are you taught the very first day? What are you taught the very first day? Dutch, you're not playing for the house. You're playing for the millions. Dutch, you're taught that in every territory from freaking Memphis to Florida to Verne Gagne's. You're taught that on day one. You're playing to the millions of people at home, not the house. They play to the house now." [From 17:26 onwards]

Russo elaborated by comparing WWE's weekly television shows to house shows, noting that fans attending the show live may have a different experience than people watching at home.

"If you're there, it's great. It's a great experience. If you're there, you're having the time of your life. You're getting drunk with your friends. But, when you're watching this stuff on TV, it is horrible television. Like Dutch said, you're watching every single person. It's five minutes to get to the ring. It's another three minutes to sing the song. This is terrible television. If you're there live, great. If you're watching it on TV, it's freaking awful." [From 17:55 onwards]

BroDown streams live on YouTube every Friday after WWE SmackDown. Fans can check out Russo's latest comments on the Cody Rhodes versus John Cena buildup here.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

