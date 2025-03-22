  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE is making one huge mistake with RAW and SmackDown, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE is making one huge mistake with RAW and SmackDown, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 22, 2025 07:46 GMT
RAW
RAW's Lyra Valkyria and SmackDown's LA Knight in action at a WWE house show. (Images via WWE.com)

WWE seems to be firing on all cylinders with RAW and SmackDown. Both shows continue to build toward WrestleMania, with some filler matches and feuds in between.

Ad

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said the company was making a mistake with how they were booking RAW and SmackDown.

"Dutch (Mantell), what are you taught the very first day? What are you taught the very first day? Dutch, you're not playing for the house. You're playing for the millions. Dutch, you're taught that in every territory from freaking Memphis to Florida to Verne Gagne's. You're taught that on day one. You're playing to the millions of people at home, not the house. They play to the house now." [From 17:26 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Russo elaborated by comparing WWE's weekly television shows to house shows, noting that fans attending the show live may have a different experience than people watching at home.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"If you're there, it's great. It's a great experience. If you're there, you're having the time of your life. You're getting drunk with your friends. But, when you're watching this stuff on TV, it is horrible television. Like Dutch said, you're watching every single person. It's five minutes to get to the ring. It's another three minutes to sing the song. This is terrible television. If you're there live, great. If you're watching it on TV, it's freaking awful." [From 17:55 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

BroDown streams live on YouTube every Friday after WWE SmackDown. Fans can check out Russo's latest comments on the Cody Rhodes versus John Cena buildup here.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी