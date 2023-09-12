WWE management is afraid Seth Rollins will "burn himself out;" star lays out what he wants

Seth Rollins has revealed that WWE management is afraid he will "burn himself out," but he has revealed what he wants.

Seth Rollins has proven to be a fighting champion since he won the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions. He has wasted no opportunity to defend the gold. This has taken a toll, as highlighted by Shinsuke Nakamura, who revealed Seth had an injured back.

Tonight on RAW, The Visionary addressed the fans. He revealed that WWE management has been asking him to slow down because he will "burn himself out" at the pace he is going. However, the Visionary stated that is not in his nature since he is a fighter. He then challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a rematch tonight on RAW.

Nakamura's music played, but he didn't come out. Instead, the King of Strong Style was shown on the titantron beating up Ricochet. He then told Rollins he would challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship, but not tonight.

It looks like this rivalry is getting more personal with each passing week. It will be interesting to see when Shinsuke Nakamura accepts Rollins' challenge.

Do you agree with WWE management? Sound off in the comments section.

