WWE management figure says he is waiting for his match against Bloodline member

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions today. No faction member steps away from a challenge, but it looks like one such member hasn't given Adam Pearce the match he wanted.

The faction has been through many things together. Their sole purpose is to ensure that Roman Reigns holds on to his Undisputed WWE Undiputed Universal Championship. The group has stuck together for most of its tenure while including a few stars who aren't from its lineage.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce came across a clip fro WWE's pandemic era. In the clip, he confronted Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during a promo. Towards the end of the segment, Heyman challenged Pearce to a match. However, the bout didn't occur as The Tribal Chief stepped in instead. Pearce reshared the clip, stating he was still waiting for his match.

"Still waiting for my match."

Is The Rock a part of The Bloodline?

The Bloodline consists mainly of members of the Anoi'i family. The faction was started by Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman in 2020.

Following his return on the February 3 episode of SmackDown, many thought the Hollywood star would go against the faction after an intense staredown between him and Reigns. However, the decision of Cody Rhodes to seemingly give away his WrestleMania spot received backlash from the company and the promotion was forced to change their action.

The situation with The Rock is no different. On WWE SmackDown this week, The Great One debuted a new look and pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns. In doing so, The Head of the Table also mentioned that he was now a part of The Bloodline.

Before the segment ended, The Rock threatened Cody Rhodes and said he would do whatever it took to ensure he lost at WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see whether The American Nightmare will overcome the new and improved version of the faction in the WrestleMania main event.