WWE manager opens up on "courageous" character change Roman Reigns had to make

Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, has termed the change in character of the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion as "courageous."

Despite Reigns ruling as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1000 days, Heyman noted that he has been putting in the work continuously to be able to have star-studded matches inside the squared circle.

According to the Special Counsel, when Superstars are placed in the number one position, they tend to lose their charm, unlike The Tribal Chief. While speaking to The Ringer, Heyman asserted that during his current Title run, Roman Reigns has been walking with his head high, proving himself to be bold and a lionheart of a personality.

"But Roman took the chance, which is unheard of in that position. That a character who's already the champion, already the no. 1 box office attraction, already the absolute top star, is going to completely change the manner in which he presents himself and his matches during the Championship run [are some] of the most courageous and amazing performances that I've ever seen." [H/T - The Ringer]

Reigns' tenured run as Champion is something of a rare sight in the wrestling industry these days. It remains to be seen who the chosen one will be to finally take the Title's off The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman's take on Roman Reigns winning hearts despite being a heel

Roman Reigns is currently in his 'God Mode' character, and it's been over two years since anyone has had a sniff of dethroning him off the Universal Title. Throughout The Tribal Chief's Title run, he has defeated several superstars and WWE Legends, including John Cena, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and many others.

Paul Heyman had an interesting take on his client's ever-growing potential to be at the top of the game. During the same interview with The Ringer, the WWE manager claimed that the Head of the Table was among the few men who took a leap of faith, applied a formula to win over audiences, and showcased a stellar performance inside the ring.

"There is an interesting dynamic in this industry in that the longer you're in it, the fewer chances you take. You find what works, you narrow down your performance, and you don't take a chance in alienating the audience that you have built by doing something that makes them question whether you're still the performer that they fell in love with," Heyman said.

At the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, Reigns won't be defending his Title. However, The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will go to war to tear apart the supremacy of The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' legacy as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes