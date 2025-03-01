WWE managers today are not good enough, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE seems to have a lack of managers who can really get the crowd invested. At least, this is what Vince Russo believes. The former WCW World Champion thinks today's generation of managers are not good enough.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo compared the WWE managers of yesterday to today, pointing out how they'd draw heat without getting the referee's attention.

"Okay Dutch (Mantell), what did managers always do? They cheated and it and got involved in matches when the referee wasn't looking. Lou Albano would pick his spot, Freddie Blassie would pick their spot, the heel would draw the referee. Dutch has done this a million times. The heel would draw the referee and Blassie would get in there with his cane and start choking the guy out."

He continued:

"Dutch, what they do now is the heel interferes in the match right in front of the referee. The referee sees it and does nothing, doesn't send the guy to the back, does absolutely nothing. It's things like that, Dutch, that drive me freaking nuts. Am I right about that?" [30:05 onwards]

Mantell said the art of interfering during a WWE match without getting the referee's attention had been lost.

"No, you are right about that because I mean, the art has been lost somewhere along the way that these things just fell by the wayside. Nobody even thinks about whether if, you know, I can take a match even though they're doing a lot of wrestling, if it kind of makes sense."

He continued:

"But some of these guys, it looks like a tumbling match sometimes. Of course, what we are talking about looks like a tumbling match, a tumbling exhibition, because it damn sure don't look like you would. I used to hear this. Would you do that in a real fight? I said no."

