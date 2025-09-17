WWE may have buried Cody Rhodes; former champion explains why

WWE may have buried Cody Rhodes, according to a former Champion. The American Nightmare is the current Undisputed WWE Champion and has been pushed as one of the top stars ever since he returned to the promotion in 2022.

Having headlined WrestleMania three times in a row, WWE has done its best to project Cody Rhodes as the company's biggest babyface. However, former Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm believes the promotion may have buried him with their recent actions.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Live, Storm criticized the fact that John Cena was still using the Last Real Champion moniker. He said this idea worked when he was a heel and wanted to ruin wrestling, but as a babyface it doesn't fit his character.

"The idea made sense when he was a heel and wanted to ruin the business. But since they’re not even acknowledging that he was a heel that tried to ruin the wrestling business, what is the benefit of saying he’s the Last Real Champion? Is Cody not a real champion? I thought Cody was important," he said.

You can watch the video below:

Ever since winning his record 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41, Cena has been introduced as the Last Real Champion by WWE. As a heel, Cena promised to ruin wrestling by taking the title with him when he retires and thus being the Last Real Champion.

Rhodes beat The Franchise Player at SummerSlam in a Street Fight to win the WWE Championship for a second time as Cena turned babyface once again. However, with WWE still referring to him as the Last Real Champion, it raises questions about the credibility of Rhodes holding the title.

Cody Rhodes returned to SmackDown last week

Last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton and then tried to hit him with a Claymore through the announce table.

But he was interrupted as Cody Rhodes returned to SmackDown after weeks of absence. Rhodes went after McIntyre and said that he will see him at Wrestlepalooza.

The match has been made official, and the two stars will collide in a Title match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

