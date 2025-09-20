WWE may have huge plans for Drew McIntyre, according to former employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently made a huge prediction about Drew McIntyre. The star was on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Drew was on SmackDown this week for a contract signing segment. He sat down with Cody Rhodes under the guidance of General Manager Nick Aldis to make their match official. Cody mentioned that the Scottish Warrior has only been a keyboard warrior of late. Drew fired back, claiming that Rhodes was a corporate stooge who just thought about the company, stock prices, and public relations. The segment descended into chaos, and the two men started throwing hands.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo predicted that Drew could win the title at Wrestlepalooza. He explained that McIntyre winning the title would set up another match against John Cena. The veteran writer also noted that WWE has gone nowhere with Cody's title reign and there were no other opponents lined up for him after this feud.

"I'm gonna make a prediction. I think they're putting the title on McIntyre. I'll tell you why it makes all the sense in the world. At least to give Cena another match before his retirement. They have no idea where they're going with Cody next. If Cody beats Drew McIntyre, who's Cody's next opponent? Can you tell me? They need to put the belt on McIntyre so at least they get another meaningful match out of Cena for the title. They keep it on Cody, where is he going next, bro?" Russo said.

Ad

Ad

Drew McIntyre has terrorized Cody in the build-up to Wrestlepalooza. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can get some retribution at the PLE or if Russo's prediction will finally come true.

While using quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.