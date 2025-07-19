WWE megastar has 14 appearances left before retirement

WWE is just two weeks away from the SummerSlam Premium Live Event in New Jersey. The Biggest Party of The Summer is scheduled to be a two-night extravaganza for the first time ever and WWE has some of its biggest stars set to compete on the card.

The marquee match on the night will see John Cena defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in what will now be a Street Fight. Cena made his first WWE TV appearance on SmackDown since Night of Champions and while that excited the fans, it also means the clock is ticking down on his retirement tour.

Following his latest outing on the blue brand, Cena now has 14 appearances left before his retirement at the end of this year. The self-proclaimed Last Real Champion began his retirement tour with 36 dates and has competed at every PLE this year.

Earlier, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cena's time on WWE TV could be reduced leading up to SummerSlam due to his Hollywood committments, as he was shooting a Netflix movie, Little Brother at the same time.

The report mentioned that Cena could make only one appearance in the building to the PLE. However, WWE is advertising the 17-time world champion for the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on August 1.

John Cena initially refused to sign his SummerSlam contract

Cena's appearance on SmackDown was filled with drama as he sat down for a contract signing with Cody Rhodes ahead of their match.

The Champ refused to sign the contract at first, saying his movie obligations with Netflix made it difficult for him to be at SummerSlam. While he insisted he had talked with WWE and the streaming giant, Rhodes was having none of it.

A brawl between the two stars broke out, with The American Nightmare blasting Cena with the title belt and then hitting a splash on him through the table.

The segment ended with Rhodes taking a laid out Cena's hand and forcing him to sign the contract, making their match official.

