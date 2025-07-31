WWE might have given up on Jey Uso and doesn't see him as a top star anymore, believes veteran: "I'm getting concerned"

Jey Uso's recent presentation has a WWE veteran worried, who believes that the former World Heavyweight Champion isn't being seen as a top star in the company.The Yeet Man made history by capturing his first World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, he lost the title back to Gunther, who became a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and will be heading into SummerSlam with the title around his waist.Tommy Dreamer took note of Jey's recent presentation while speaking on Busted Open After Dark, highlighting that the former World Heavyweight Champion didn't make his entrance through the crowd. He is concerned that the company doesn't see him as a top star anymore.&quot;I keep saying this, I'm getting concerned. I do not know why, maybe somebody can help me, Jey Uso did not come out through the crowd, not once but twice tonight. I'm worried about, are they not seeing this guy as a top act. I know he came in sort of from the side, maybe because he came from the [Hogan] tribute, but that crowd was insane for him, and the guy is one of your top acts as a babyface, and entrance is a massive part of his deal, and he didn't get it not once but twice.&quot; said Dreamer. [H/T: Wrestling Inc] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Heyman shared a cryptic message on social media and posted an image featuring Jey UsoPaul Heyman shared a cryptic message on social media, as he shared a photo featuring Jey Uso. Heyman and Jey were stablemates in the OG Bloodline.Heyman's current stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, will face Jey and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Ahead of the highly awaited tag team match, Heyman posted the following on Instagram:&quot;Never reach 'down to the front row' while making a point. That’s NARROWCASTING. You want to reach 'up to the rafters,' because that’s BROADCASTING. And it makes your presentation larger than larger than life. Today’s lesson is hereby concluded. I am sure you appreciate this altruistic offering, Paul Heyman #Oracle #Advocate #Wiseman,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJey will team up with Reigns for the first time since last year's Survivor Series: WarGames Match.