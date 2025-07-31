  • home icon
  WWE might have given up on Jey Uso and doesn't see him as a top star anymore, believes veteran: "I'm getting concerned"

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jul 31, 2025 18:24 GMT
Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso's recent presentation has a WWE veteran worried, who believes that the former World Heavyweight Champion isn't being seen as a top star in the company.

The Yeet Man made history by capturing his first World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, he lost the title back to Gunther, who became a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and will be heading into SummerSlam with the title around his waist.

Tommy Dreamer took note of Jey's recent presentation while speaking on Busted Open After Dark, highlighting that the former World Heavyweight Champion didn't make his entrance through the crowd. He is concerned that the company doesn't see him as a top star anymore.

"I keep saying this, I'm getting concerned. I do not know why, maybe somebody can help me, Jey Uso did not come out through the crowd, not once but twice tonight. I'm worried about, are they not seeing this guy as a top act. I know he came in sort of from the side, maybe because he came from the [Hogan] tribute, but that crowd was insane for him, and the guy is one of your top acts as a babyface, and entrance is a massive part of his deal, and he didn't get it not once but twice." said Dreamer. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Paul Heyman shared a cryptic message on social media and posted an image featuring Jey Uso

Paul Heyman shared a cryptic message on social media, as he shared a photo featuring Jey Uso. Heyman and Jey were stablemates in the OG Bloodline.

Heyman's current stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, will face Jey and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Ahead of the highly awaited tag team match, Heyman posted the following on Instagram:

"Never reach 'down to the front row' while making a point. That’s NARROWCASTING. You want to reach 'up to the rafters,' because that’s BROADCASTING. And it makes your presentation larger than larger than life. Today’s lesson is hereby concluded. I am sure you appreciate this altruistic offering, Paul Heyman #Oracle #Advocate #Wiseman,"
Jey will team up with Reigns for the first time since last year's Survivor Series: WarGames Match.

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

