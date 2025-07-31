Paul Heyman sends a bizarre message as he shares a photo with Jey Uso days before WWE SummerSlam

Paul Heyman sent a bizarre message on social media, as the 59-year-old shared a photo featuring him and Jey Uso. The Oracle and The YEET Master came face-to-face on this week's WWE RAW.Jey will team up with Roman Reigns at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The duo will face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match that was confirmed after the OTC1's return to weekly programming a few weeks ago. He was previously taken out by Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.On Instagram, Paul Heyman shared a bizarre message, providing ''today's lesson.'' He also shared a photo featuring his former OG Bloodline stablemate.&quot;Never reach 'down to the front row' while making a point. That’s NARROWCASTING. You want to reach 'up to the rafters,' because that’s BROADCASTING. And it makes your presentation larger than larger than [sic] life. Today’s lesson is hereby concluded. I am sure you appreciate this altruistic offering, Paul Heyman #Oracle #Advocate #Wiseman,&quot; he wrote.Check out Heyman's post on Instagram below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Heyman was put on notice by Roman Reigns after the latter's return to weekly programmingRoman Reigns warned Paul Heyman after returning to WWE RAW. He was absent from television for months after being taken out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on the RAW after WrestleMania. This was preceded by The Oracle betraying his former Tribal Chief and CM Punk and siding with The Visionary during the Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows.Speaking on a YouTube vlog posted by WWE, Reigns claimed that he learned a lot of things from Heyman in the past. However, he asserted that things still operate on The Tribal Chief's time. He said:&quot;Well, before he betrayed me, I learned many wise things from The Wiseman, but that's not who he is anymore. And one of the first things and it was a constant, he would always come back to it, and you can go back. We operate on The Tribal Chief's time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReigns will step inside the squared circle for his first match since WrestleMania 41 this Saturday. It will be interesting to see if he and Jey prevail over Breakker and Reed.