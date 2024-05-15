WWE might stop Jey Uso's singles push, says legend, for one major reason

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the possibility of the company stopping Jey Uso's singles run. He claimed it could happen to reunite him with his twin brother, Jimmy.

Over the past few months, Main Event Jey Uso has received a significant push as a singles competitor on Monday Night RAW. Nevertheless, he failed to win the Intercontinental Championship or the World Heavyweight Title. Meanwhile, his twin brother, Jimmy, was kicked out of The Bloodline after losing to Jey at WrestleMania XL. He has been off TV since Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attacked him on SmackDown.

With Jimmy now out of Sikoa's version of The Bloodline, many expect him to reunite with Jey, with both later joining forces with a returning babyface Roman Reigns. On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed the company's plans for The Bloodline storyline could lead them to stop Jey's push as a singles wrestler:

"[I have a feeling that eventually, we're gonna see Jimmy and Jey Uso back together again.] And this is why the push might be to a certain level. They might be going: 'All right, we're gonna get him right to here. But then we're gonna stop it because the plan is to get them back together for The Bloodline story, which will take precedent over Jey Uso getting over on his own,'" he said. [13:01 - 13:29]

Will Jey Uso win the WWE King of the Ring tournament?

Although Jey Uso has failed to capture a singles title so far, the former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion has advanced to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament after defeating Finn Balor in the first round and Ilja Dragunov in the quarter-finals. The 38-year-old will now square off against Gunther.

On his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, Jey's father addressed the possibility of him winning the tournament and eventually winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title and main-eventing WrestleMania:

"Main event WrestleMania, hopefully? Yeah, that would be great. You know, but I mean, okay, let's see how far Jey goes. You know what I mean, obviously, he's a fan favorite," he said.

Jey Uso has been vocal about his desire to win a singles title in WWE. It would be interesting to see if his wish will come true before he potentially reunites with his twin brother as many expect.

