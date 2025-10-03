WWE might tarnish John Cena's legacy if they don't book him against major name, says wrestling veteran

John Cena's final WWE run has raised some questions, as the company recently announced his final match for December. The opponent is yet to be determined, but Jonathan Coachman believes the company might tarnish Cena's legacy if they don't book him against Brock Lesnar.

John Cena's last match left a sour taste as fans didn't want to watch their childhood hero get destroyed by Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate hit 6 F5s in the middle of the ring, and many wondered how The Franchise Player would recover from this loss in less than five appearances before he retires.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman believes the company might tarnish John Cena's legacy on his way out, as Cena doesn't get redemption against Brock Lesnar in his final match as a performer in the Stamford-based promotion.

"That's why the way they did that match [Wrestlepalooza] boggled my mind, and I was like, if they're going to do that again, then naturally he's [John Cena] going to get that final payback on Brock on the final night [Saturday Night's Main Event], and that's the way this would have to be, or you're tarnishing the legacy of John Cena," Coachman said.

Why did Brock Lesnar get a win over John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza?

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE following a two-year hiatus and attacked John Cena. A few weeks later, the two continued their feud and eventually had a one-on-one match in Indiana at Wrestlepalooza. Unfortunately, the match didn't live up to the expectations.

The Beast Incarnate won the match in a dominating fashion, following 6 F5s to The Franchise Player. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the reports indicate that Triple H took the call to put Lesnar over Cena in Indiana at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Moreover, the reason behind the three-time Universal Champion's victory was that Brock Lesnar isn't retiring in December, and the company wants a new name to slay The Beast when the time is right.

