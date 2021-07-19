WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Nikki A.S.H. wins the Women's MITB match

Nikki A.S.H. has shocked everyone by becoming Ms. Money in the Bank 2021. Formerly known as Nikki Cross, she recently changed her gimmick up to this new one, claiming herself to be "Almost a Superhero".

There were a lot of doubts on whether this gimmick will stay for a long period but with her victory tonight at Money in the Bank, WWE seems to be behind Nikki A.S.H.

The Women's Money in the Bank match kicked off the pay-per-view tonight. The eight participants in the match were Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Asuka, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Tamina.

There were several memorable moments throughout the match, with Alexa Bliss using her superpowers on more than one occasion. There was a point where Zelina Vega almost reached the top of the ladder, only for Bliss to hypnotize her and bring her back.

Ultimately, all the women in the match buried Alexa Bliss under a pile of ladders to keep her away from the action.

The final moments of the match saw all six competitors other than Alexa and Nikki try to tussle on top of three ladders. However, Nikki A.S.H. sneaked in from behind, climbed the middle ladder and retrieved the briefcase to win the match.

Could Nikki A.S.H. have a good run as Ms. Money in the Bank?

Tonight's victory is undoubtedly the biggest moment in Nikki Cross, aka Nikki A.S.H.'s WWE career. The WWE Universe's reaction to her victory was mixed. While some are completely behind her, others are fearful of WWE pulling off yet another Otis-like Money in the Bank run with her.

The only question remaining now is - when will Nikki A.S.H. cash in her Money in the Bank contract? She could just do it tonight during the RAW Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

