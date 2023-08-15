WWE must bring in 36-year-old as the "mirror image" of Cody Rhodes, says WCW veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that WWE should bring in Nick Aldis as the "UK version" and "mirror image" of Cody Rhodes.

For those unaware, Nick Aldis is among The American Nightmare's greatest rivals outside of WWE. The two competed at the inaugural All In show in 2018, where Rhodes won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship from the 36-year-old. However, his reign was short-lived, as he lost the title back to Aldis just two months later.

Since then, many have been waiting for a third match between them. While it has been reported WWE could be signing Nick Aldis as a producer, if he happens to come in as an in-ring worker, a clash against Cody Rhodes could become a reality.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pitched that the Stamford-based promotion should introduce Nick Aldis as the "UK version" of The American Nightmare. The former WCW personality thinks Aldis could do wonders as Rhodes' "mirror image" in WWE.

"What if you just brought him [Nick Aldis] in as the UK version of Cody? What if he came in with a suit on and he goes, 'Philadelphia, let's talk about me!' Seriously bro, why don't you bring him in as a mirror image?" [5:50 - 6:10]

Teddy Long wants Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long mentioned that he wouldn't rush a feud between Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis if the latter joined WWE as a full-time wrestler. The Hall of Famer wanted the global juggernaut to wait until WrestleMania 40 to book a third and decisive match between the two stars.

"I'd let Brock and Cody (...) let that play out and see where they're gonna go with that and then save Nick Aldis for after SummerSlam (...) I'd set him up for next year's WrestleMania. That's what I'd do."

Cody Rhodes was in action on this week's edition of RAW, where he emerged victorious against Finn Balor.

