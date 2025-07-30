WWE name shares hilarious reaction to Bronson Reed stealing Roman Reigns' shoes

A WWE name shared a hilarious message today on social media in response to Bronson Reed stealing Roman Reigns' shoes on RAW. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are scheduled to battle Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a tag team match this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Reed and Breakker brutally attacked Reigns and Uso at the end of this past Monday's edition of RAW. Breakker sent Reigns and Uso flying through the barricade with a massive Spear at the end of the attack. Reed then stole The Tribal Chief's shoes and posed with them following the assault.WWE producer Shane Helms, formerly known as The Hurricane, took to social media today to react to Reed taking Reigns' shoes. He humorously joked that the company told Reed to &quot;steal the show&quot;, not shoes.&quot;Show!! We said steal the show!! Cmon, Dammit man,&quot; he wrote.Paul Heyman used to be aligned with the 40-year-old in The Bloodline, but he betrayed his former client during the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. Heyman has since aligned with Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW. Rollins suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month.Former WWE writer shares honest reaction to Roman Reigns' returnVince Russo recently disclosed that he was unsure of what he was supposed to be excited about following Roman Reigns' return.The Head of the Table went on hiatus after Bron Breakker took him out with the Spear on the RAW after WWE WrestleMania 41. Reigns returned earlier this month on the red brand to get revenge on Paul Heyman's faction.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that he didn't know why he was supposed to be excited about Reigns' return. He also admitted that he had forgotten about the issues between Reigns and CM Punk since WrestleMania.&quot;Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Roman Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't.&quot; [1:54 onwards]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see if Reigns and Uso can defeat Breakker and Reed this weekend at SummerSlam.