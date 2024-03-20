WWE: Natalya sends a message to Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Divas Champion Natalya has sent a five-word message to Charlotte Flair after she shared an optimistic update on her rehab progress.

The Queen and Natalya have squared off against each other multiple times in the ring, but they share a close bond off-screen. Flair was injured during a match against Asuka in December 2023, and after a successful surgery, she is undergoing rehab.

Taking to Twitter, the 14-time Women's Champion shared a video of herself working out in the gym. Charlotte Flair showed off some impressive leg strength, teasing an earlier-than-expected return to WWE. In response to the post, Natalya sent a five-word message expressing how proud she was of her long-time on-screen rival.

"Keep pushing! Proud of you!!!!"

Check out The Queen of Harts' tweet below:

Natalya breaks silence on The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes situation ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock turned heel after Cody Rhodes reclaimed his WrestleMania 40 main event spot at WrestleMania XL Kickoff in Las Vegas.

The Great One wanted to face Roman Reigns in a blockbuster match, but The American Nightmare is set to clash against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. From slapping each other to taking cheap shots on TV, Rocky and Rhodes are cooking an intense rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania.

On the Gorilla Position podcast, WWE Superstar Natalya shared her two cents on the hottest storyline in the company involving The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes.

"We only sometimes as talent, we only have so much power when it was decided, okay, it's going to be [The] Rock vs. Roman. When the fans spoke up, and they showed such an outcry for Cody, I think it made it really exciting, and honestly, it made Cody into the biggest babyface in the company," she said.

Watch the full episode below:

The People's Champion and Roman Reigns are scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania. Fans have to wait and see how the final show of the red brand will go down before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

