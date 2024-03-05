WWE: Natalya sends a message to Michael Cole

WWE Superstar Natalya recently sent a message to veteran RAW commentator Michael Cole after his boyhood dream came to life.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cole received a huge pop from fans after Valhalla's gesture towards him. Sami Zayn went into one-on-one action against Ivar. The 39-year-old star appeared with The Viking Raiders member Valhalla.

As Ivar graced the squared circle, the star formerly known as Sarah Logan climbed up on the announcer's desk. In an epic moment, she removed her antlers and placed them on Michael Cole's head.

The 55-year-old veteran continued commentary and later revealed that wearing antlers was something that made his boyhood dream come true. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nattie reacted to the voice of WWE doing his job impressively while sporting Valhalla's antlers:

"You’re the best.," she wrote.

Check out the former SmackDown Women's Champion's tweet below:

Natalya breaks silence on Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes' situation for WWE WrestleMania 40

Former Divas Champion recently broke her silence with The Rock being added to the hottest storyline involving Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Given that The American Nightmare vs. The Tribal Chief is locked for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it has spilled water on Dwayne Johnson's plan for a blockbuster match between the Samoan stars. While speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, The Queen of Harts shared her opinion on drama cooking between The Bloodline members and Rhodes:

"To me, Cody has been working hard for it, and he's deserved it, so I think there was this moment where it was, like, it's going to be like I said in WWE, we only sometimes as talent, we only have so much power when it was decided okay, it's going to be Rock vs. Roman when the fans spoke up and they showed such an outcry for Cody, I think it made it really exciting, and honestly, it made Cody into the biggest babyface in the company," she said.

Check out the full episode below:

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins accept The Rock's challenge for a tag team match alongside Reigns on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

