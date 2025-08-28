WWE needs to be careful with Cody Rhodes, says wrestling veteran

Cody Rhodes returned to the top of the card for a second time at SummerSlam 2025 when he defeated John Cena. Recently, Dutch Mantell said management needs to be very careful with The American Nightmare in his second run as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes didn't get the same amount of appreciation Roman Reigns got from the fans when The Original Tribal Chief name-dropped his former rival in a promo. While the crowd could be seemingly getting tired of The American Nightmare, Dutch Mantell thinks it's a bad move.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran reacted to the segment from WWE RAW and gave his thoughts. The former manager thinks the management has plans for Cody Rhodes to turn heel in the future, which might make sense. However, the 75-year-old believes the Stamford-based promotion needs to be very careful with Rhodes as a talent and his booking, as they shouldn't turn him heel based on a random fan reaction.

Ad

Trending

"I think they've got plans for Cody [Rhodes] to turn bad guy, which might make sense. But again, I think they're going to have to think about all the merchandise that he sells to kids, and that's his market... I would be very careful with doing anything with Cody Rhodes at this point. I mean, don't have a knee-jerk reaction just off that because that could be a bad move and maybe the wrong move, Mantell said.

Ad

Ad

Cody Rhodes won't defend his title at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The American Nightmare had to earn his way back into the title picture and won the King of the Ring Tournament to secure another match with The Leader of the Cenation.

After he won the title for the second time at WWE SummerSlam 2025, the new Undisputed WWE Champion faced Drew McIntyre's wrath on Friday Night SmackDown as he Claymored Rhodes into the announcer's desk. The American Nightmare has been on a hiatus since the spot, and it seems like he won't defend his title at Clash in Paris 2025.

Ad

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More