WWE New Day member reacts to losing his job at recently canceled television network 

There was bad news waiting for a New Day member after he made his way to Twitter today. Following Comcast's shutdown of the G4 Network, Xavier Woods took to Twitter to react.

G4TV, a gaming network that was re-introduced in 2021 to tap into the popularity of gaming, was canceled by Comcast earlier today. Xavier Woods, a focal point of the revival, was recently named the new host of Attack of the Show for the network. He had also previously hosted Arena on G4.

The New Day member's involvement in the gaming industry outside WWE is well-known. He also runs a gaming YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown, where he plays with fellow New Day faction members Big E and Kofi Kingston, as well as other WWE stars.

Unfortunately, as a result of the cancelation, Woods lost the job he was recently announced for in G4. The star took to Twitter to share his thoughts and was clearly upset. He stated that he opened Twitter while on a flight and used a meme to elucidate his thoughts.

"On a flight currently. Decided to get the wifi so I could shoot a text. Out of habit opened twitter...."

You can check out the tweet below:

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins On a flight currently. Decided to get the wifi so I could shoot a text. Out of habit opened twitter.... On a flight currently. Decided to get the wifi so I could shoot a text. Out of habit opened twitter.... https://t.co/sH8b8txgPi

New Day member Xavier Woods, like others, found out about the cancelation after a memo from Comcast's CEO did the rounds on social media

Despite being a part of the G4 team, it appears Xavier Woods didn't receive any personal communication about the cancelation of the G4 network. The former King of the Ring winner seems to have found out about the same when he looked on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Deadline reported about the cancelation and a memo by Comcast's CEO about the shutting of operations.

"Team: As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming," Scott wrote. "We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content. Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately."

UpUpDownDown @UpUpDwnDwn

@austincreedwins and @qosbaszler checked out the new A Song of Ice and Fire Tabletop Miniatures Game in our latest

@gameofthrones #GameOfThrones Happy @HouseofDragon Sunday!@austincreedwins and @qosbaszler checked out the new A Song of Ice and Fire Tabletop Miniatures Game in our latest #UUDD episode! Have you played it yet? Let us know down below!@gameofthrones #HouseOfTheDragon Happy @HouseofDragon Sunday! 🐉 @austincreedwins and @qosbaszler checked out the new A Song of Ice and Fire Tabletop Miniatures Game in our latest #UUDD episode! Have you played it yet? Let us know down below! 👇 @gameofthrones #HouseOfTheDragon #GameOfThrones https://t.co/2qJBfZihYx

Woods was clearly not happy as he was one of the focal points of the network's revival. It remains to be seen what lies ahead of the New Day member in the world of gaming.

What do you think of Comcast's cancelation of the G4 network? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes