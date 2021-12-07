"50/50" - 14-time champion claims The Miz could possibly send his former tag team partner to face Edge at Day 1

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler believes the Miz will send his former tag team partner Damien Sandow to face Edge at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

In a Twitter interaction with Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, Ziggler claimed the same.

The social media exchange between the two men began after Cardona quoted a tweet from WWE's Twitter handle, which confirmed the Day 1 match between The Miz and Edge.

The former Intercontinental Champion claimed that The Miz could leave Cardona's wedding early on January 1st for his match against Edge.

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet here:

In response to the former Zack Ryder, Ziggler wrote there are 50/50 chances of The Miz sending his former stunt double in his place. Interestingly enough, The Showoff didn't confirm if The Miz would be sending Sandow in for the match or the wedding.

Check out Dolph Ziggler's hilarious response below:

During his time with WWE, Damien Sandow worked as a stunt double for The Miz. In what quickly turned out to be one of the most popular and hilarious gimmicks of all time, fans saw Sandow impersonate The Miz during his matches.

Together, the duo of The Miz and Sandow even won the WWE Tag Team Championships once.

The Miz will face Edge at WWE Day 1

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge joined the former WWE Champion on Miz TV. Much like their segment from last week's show, the two men went back-and-forth on the mic, with The Miz also claiming that he had surpassed the Hall of Famer both in and outside the ring.

The pair then agreed to have a match at WWE Day 1. Shortly afterward, WWE themselves confirmed the match, adding another blockbuster showdown to the pay-per-view card.

WWE Day 1 will take place on January 1st, 2022, with Roman Reigns set to face Brock Lesnar in a Universal Championship match. Big E will defend his WWE title in a Triple Threat Match against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. The Usos will put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The New Day.

