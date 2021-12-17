"Come at me head-on" – Top WWE star sends a message to Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar

WWE star and on-screen official Adam Pearce has sent a message to Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

This past week on SmackDown, both McIntyre and Lesnar visited Pearce in his office. Pearce called McIntyre to inform him he's not allowed to carry his sword, named Angela after his mother, to the ring. McIntyre agreed but went on to stab the sword through Pearce's desk.

Adam Pearce also had a segment with Brock Lesnar where he confronted The Beast Incarnate for the first time since suspending him earlier this year and fining him a million dollars. It was a hilarious segment where Brock Lesnar told Pearce he hunted a giant moose during his suspension. Lesnar added that he hung the moose's head on the wall of his cabin and named it after Adam Pearce.

Referring to the two SmackDown segments, WWE sent out a tweet reminding Adam Pearce to watch his back. The WWE official replied to the same and sent a strong message to both McIntyre and Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre could soon face each other again

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre were in a heated feud last year, leading to a WrestleMania 36 main event bout where McIntyre beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

On an episode of SmackDown a couple of months ago, Drew McIntyre used Lesnar's signature submission move, the Kimura Lock, to pick up a victory over Mustafa Ali. Following this, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE likely did that to set up McIntyre to have a feud against Lesnar in the future:

"There was significance in Drew McIntyre using the Kimura (Brock Lesnar’s submission move) on Mustafa Ali on SmackDown."

Also Read Article Continues below

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. As for Drew McIntyre, the Scottish Warrior is climbing the ranks on SmackDown by picking impressive victories every week.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh