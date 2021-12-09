"Praying for You" - AEW Star Lio Rush comments on Jeff Hardy's Release from WWE

According to reports published earlier today, WWE veteran Jeff Hardy has been released from his contract. Rumors have been circulating regarding Hardy's health and well-being since reports surfaced that WWE had sent him home during a live tour in Texas a few days ago. Soon after, a video leaked online showing Hardy appearing sluggish during a 6-man tag team match at the house show.

While neither Hardy nor WWE have officially commented on the matter, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that WWE were requesting Hardy to get "help and rehab" and his refusal is what caused the release.

Hardy's release from the company has sparked some past and present WWE Superstars from commenting on the matter. One of those individuals is former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and current AEW star, Lio Rush.

"Thank you #JeffHardy for truly inspiring me. If it weren’t for you, there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling. Thank you for your hunger, your passion, your dedication and your loyalty to your family. Praying for you. Praying for them. #ForTheBest," Lio Rush wrote on Twitter.

New Ep #NotFound out now! @TheLionelGreen Thank you #JeffHardy for truly inspiring me. If it weren’t for you, there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling. Thank you for your hunger, your passion, your dedication and your loyalty to your family. Praying for you. Praying for them. #ForTheBest Thank you #JeffHardy for truly inspiring me. If it weren’t for you, there would be no me in this world of professional wrestling. Thank you for your hunger, your passion, your dedication and your loyalty to your family. Praying for you. Praying for them. #ForTheBest

Matt Hardy said in previous statements that he knew Jeff was "okay" following WWE dismissing him

Jeff Hardy's brother and also current AEW star, Matt Hardy made some sheltered comments regarding his brother's health and state of mind shortly following the initial reports of Jeff being sent home. During a live stream on the Househardy Twitch channel, Matt opened up slightly about the situation, but kept things close to the vest.

“I did speak to Jeff a little bit today, and he’s okay, he’s good. And I think he’ll be fine, but once again, this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself. But Jeff is okay. He is at home and he’s okay. It’s not my business, it’s not my story to tell or explain, and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective, so, I love my brother and I just want my brother to be okay and healthy. That’s pretty much it," said Matt.

Also Read Article Continues below

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we wish good health and well wishes to Jeff Hardy and his family.

Edited by Genci Papraniku