Alberto Del Rio reveals what Brock Lesnar is really like behind the scenes (Exclusive)

There is a mystique around Brock Lesnar that is unique, setting him apart from the rest of the WWE locker room. In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's 'UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone', Alberto Del Rio shed light on what The Beast Incarnate is like behind-the-scenes.

While most of the locker room was nice to Del Rio, Brock Lesnar was just as nice to his personal ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez. Here's what Del Rio told Sportskeeda fans on UnSKripted:

"Yes, he was always nice to us, both of us. All the performers were nice to me. But not all of them were nice to Ricardo. And you know we've talked about it in the past. But Brock was nice to both of us. That tells you a lot about the person that Brock Lesnar is. Because he could have just worked with me and ignored Ricardo as some other performers did, but he didn't. He acknowledged Ricardo. He gave an opportunity to Ricardo and now, I'm always going to be grateful for that," said Alberto Del Rio.

It is interesting to note that in a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ricardo Rodriguez had said the following about Brock Lesnar:

He was always nice to Alberto because he knows that Alberto did MMA. And he was always nice to me because he would see me in the ring, always before the show. He would see that I would be wrestling with the extras, or somebody else, or Nattie. So, I was always in the ring. He would see me do that," said Ricardo Rodriguez.

Fans can check out Alberto Del Rio speaking about Brock Lesnar and much more in the video embedded right below:

Alberto Del Rio would love to work with Brock Lesnar at some point down the line

Now that Alberto Del Rio has been cleared of all charges, he wants to work with Brock Lesnar:

"Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar. A fantastic performer. A real fighter, a shooter, as we call it in the business", said Del Rio.

It remains to be seen where Alberto Del Rio's future takes him. It will be as intriguing to see if he indeed does cross paths with Brock Lesnar somewhere down the line.

