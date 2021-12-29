"The fans don't give John Cena the credit he deserves"- Former WWE Champion heaps praise on The Leader of Cenation (Exclusive)

While Alberto Del Rio and John Cena might have been bitter rivals throughout their years in the company, the former WWE star is a huge fan of the leader of Cenation.

Del Rio was part of WWE for over 5 years in two separate tenures during which the Mexican had a fierce rivalry with numerous WWE stars. However, one rivalry that stands out is the one he had with John Cena.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's 'UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone', Del Rio stated that he learned a lot from the 16-time world champion during his feud with him.

"I learned so much from John Cena. I have always said it. The fans don't give John Cena the credit he deserves. There's no one like him. To move and take those fans into that rollercoaster of emotions. If he wants to make you cry, he will make you cry. If he wants to make you laugh, he finds the right spot at the right moment to do it. I learned that from him. "- El Patron said.

Alberto Del Rio continued to praise John Cena for his role in his WWE career

Although Del Rio was a big star before his move to the red brand in 2011, the feud with John Cena was what helped him establish himself as one of the greatest heels in WWE.

Speaking further about the the hustle loyalty and respect soldier, El Patron stated that Cena's love for the business is unmatched and he's always looking for up-and-coming stars.

"When he gave me the opportunity to go and have a feud with him and work with him, like he guided me. He was testing me, but he was also helping me to get to that place. Everybody knows how much John loves this business and he's always trying to find the next big thing to come to help the business to continue growing, to continue producing,"- El Patron added.

Now that Alberto Del Rio has been cleared of all charges, it will be interesting to see where the Mexican will head towards next. Fans sure wouldn't mind seeing Alberto take another trip down the Cena route.

