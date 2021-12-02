Alexa Bliss makes a request to released WWE star

Alexa Bliss made an amusing request to former WWE Superstar Nia Jax in her latest tweet.

Nia Jax has promised to spill the beans on her WWE stint in a future interview with Renee Paquette. Her fans are beyond excited to hear what she has to say.

Jax's best friend Alexa Bliss is excited as well, but told her not to share a certain "jeep story." Check out the exchange below:

Nia Jax responded to Alexa Bliss' tweet and made it clear that "everything is on the table" when she sits down with Paquette.

Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are good friends in real life

Fans of Alexa Bliss are aware that she is close to Nia Jax in real life. The duo were allies on WWE TV as well, back in 2017-18. Their alliance came to an end on the road to WrestleMania 34, where Jax challenged Bliss to a RAW Women's title match. Jax eventually prevailed and won her only singles title in WWE.

Last year, Nia Jax revealed that she complained to WWE's higher-ups about a certain wrestler hurting Alexa Bliss in the ring. Jax later confirmed that she was talking about former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

"I was like, 'No she cannot do this anymore. I personally would not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again,' and I had to go to the people, to the higher-ups, and tell them, 'listen, Lexi is five foot nothing, a 100 pounds, getting thrown around like a little ragdoll and injured every night.' I was like, 'Put me in, I'm a 6 foot, 300-pound bi**h and I can handle it,'" said Jax.

Renee Paquette and Nia Jax haven't revealed a release date for their eventual sit-down interview. It's certainly going to be a must-listen show. Jax will probably have several juicy stories to share.

