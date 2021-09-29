Alexa Bliss teases gimmick change with cryptic post

Alexa Bliss' latest social media posts suggest that the RAW Superstar is in for a character makeover soon.

Bliss lost the RAW Women's title match to Charlotte Flair at the 2021 Extreme Rules event. The Former Women's Champion suffered more following the match as Flair destroyed her beloved doll, Lilly.

Bliss wasn't used on last night's edition of RAW and rumors are suggesting that she is set to take some time off.

Amidst the recent reports, Bliss took to Twitter and Instagram and posted a cryptic message for her fans. The former Women's Champi shared a quote by Albert Einstein.

“Energy cannot be created or destroyed. It can only be changed from one form to another.”

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

-Einstein “Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.”

-Einstein

The line "one form to another" could very well mean that Bliss' current persona is nearing its end and a new one is in the works.

Fans had interesting reactions to Alexa Bliss' cryptic message

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular Superstars amongst the WWE Universe. As has always been the case, her replies were flooded with comments from fans.

Most of them are quite sure that Bliss' current gimmick of an evil entity doesn't have much time left.

Alexsha Are The G.O.A.T. @AlexaDaGOAT @AlexaBliss_WWE It feels just like when Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive, except I hope they don't bring Alexa Bliss back to lose again to Charlotte. 😭 @AlexaBliss_WWE It feels just like when Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive, except I hope they don't bring Alexa Bliss back to lose again to Charlotte. 😭

Goated C4L @FireflyGoated91



This going to be fire, I can’t wait to see you back girl 💙✨ @AlexaBliss_WWE OMG NEW ALEXA ON THE WAYThis going to be fire, I can’t wait to see you back girl 💙✨ @AlexaBliss_WWE OMG NEW ALEXA ON THE WAY



This going to be fire, I can’t wait to see you back girl 💙✨ https://t.co/uuBoTCWqMZ

Jamie Mackie @JamieMackie1982 @AlexaBliss_WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE I am a big fan of yours and the doll Lilly I hope WWE doesn't throw the gimmick away oh good match with Charlotte at extreme rules this past Sunday @AlexaBliss_WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE I am a big fan of yours and the doll Lilly I hope WWE doesn't throw the gimmick away oh good match with Charlotte at extreme rules this past Sunday

Lard Byron @KenRedkill @AlexaBliss_WWE Can you do a mad scientist character next? You could beat up climate change deniers. Tell creative I'll buy merch if you do this @AlexaBliss_WWE Can you do a mad scientist character next? You could beat up climate change deniers. Tell creative I'll buy merch if you do this

Alexa Bliss transformed into a darker version of herself back in 2020, after being attacked by The Fiend on SmackDown. The duo moved to RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft and later kicked off a feud with Randy Orton.

The feud finally culminated at WrestleMania 37 where Alexa Bliss surprisingly distracted The Fiend during the final moments of the match. It led to Orton winning the bout as well as the rivalry.

Bliss went on to introduce the WWE Universe to Lilly. The two remained together until the doll was finally destroyed by Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules. Flair then hinted that she destroyed Lilly because she wanted to bring the old Alexa Bliss back.

"The Alexa I faced tonight was the old Alexa. It was the Alexa I saw when she held the RAW Women’s Championship multiple times. Tonight, she fought me and faced me. Yes, I’m still the Queen, but that’s the Lexi we all want to see. I don’t want to hear about Lilly.

Also Read

“Ripping up Lilly was a wakeup call. A wakeup call to remind her that she’s still a champion at heart,” said Charlotte. H/T WrestlingInc

What do you make of Alexa Bliss' message? Do you believe her current character is about to get scrapped? What would be your reaction to seeing the old Alexa Bliss back on WWE TV?

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Alan John