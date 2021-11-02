Angel Garza suggests controversial reason why WWE moved him to SmackDown

WWE Superstar Angel Garza has made a slightly controversial claim regarding why he and his real-life cousin and tag team partner Humberto Carrillo were moved to SmackDown during the WWE Draft.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion suggests that race may have played a factor. Saying that "there were no Latinos at the moment" on SmackDown before they arrived.

The comments came during an interview with WWE Español:

“When we were looking at the draft, we did not know a thing about where we were going, we were just in the locker rooms looking at what was happening. We noticed that Rey & Dominik went to Raw and saw Zelina move too and we thought SmackDown is staying without Latinos, and 2 things were going to happen: or we were getting drafted over there or Damian (Priest) was leaving Raw. Us two (him & Humberto) were with Damian and we were saying 'or you leave or we leave' and then we saw Damian was drafted to Raw and we were 99% certain we were going to SmackDown because there were no Latinos at the moment. When we saw our names for SmackDown, we went 'we from here now' and it was a surprise. Like for everyone watching at home, we did not expect to be drafted to SmackDown," (h/t Fightful)

In addition to his thoughts on why they were moved, Garza also stated that the two men had zero idea they were going to be moved to SmackDown until the draft began. Noting that they found out when most of the WWE Universe found out.

The duo have been tag teaming since mid-September, when the two men joined forces against Mustafa Ali and Mansoor on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last week, the pair made their SmackDown debut when they attacked Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Trick or Street Fight.

Angel Garza is excited to work with his cousin in WWE

Even though both men have been signed since 2019, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo have not had too many chances to work together in WWE. Especially in the tag team division.

Garza has said that he is very excited about the opportunity to work with his cousin, and that so far everything is going "wonderfully."

“They paired me with Andrade and we continued until, suddenly, they got the two of us and said ‘You know what? We would like to try this thing as you two as a Tag Team. Do you guys like it?’ And we said that of course we liked it because we’ve been rallying for it for a long time. We have a lot of similarities and we understand each other really well, and I think everything is going wonderfully!” Garza Said.(H/T- fightful)

Do you see Humberto and Angel Garza going far as a tag team in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

