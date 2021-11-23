Another fan ejected after RAW goes off air; possible reason explained

Another fan incident occurred after WWE RAW went off the air and the fan in question was escorted out, as per a tweet by Alex McCarthy.

The live audience was treated to a seven-on-seven lumberjack match featuring some of the top superstars on the red brand.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT



Jeff Hardy was like 2 minutes late out to make the babyface save and Randy Orton met him half way up the ramp like ‘where the hell were you?!’ 😂



Big pop. 7-on-7 lumberjack match for the #WWERaw dark match.

During the dark bout, The Street Profits' Montez Ford waved off a fan who was then ejected from the arena. Check out the tweet below:

"More weirdness from the crowd as the guy in blue gets ejected. No idea what was said, but Montez Ford waved him off with both MVP and Sami Zayn getting animated," wrote Alex McCarthy.

More weirdness from the crowd as the guy in blue gets ejected. No idea what was said, but Montez Ford waved him off with both MVP and Sami Zayn getting animated.

Ford later tweeted about the fan via his official Twitter handle, and it looks like his sign was the reason behind him getting escorted out of the arena. For those who are unaware, doo-doo is slang for excrement.

Tonight's edition of RAW was certainly a chaotic affair

The WWE Universe is going to remember tonight's episode of RAW for all the wrong reasons.

The unfortunate fan attack on Seth Rollins garnered major social media coverage, even more than the actual show and its contents. His suit stylist King Troi also made news and received huge praise from fans after video of him going after Rollins' RAW attacker surfaced.

WWE always makes a point to treat its live audience to a dark match or two after the actual show goes off the air. These matches don't have any significant effect on regular storylines, and are usually booked to send fans home happy. Superstars are usually seen breaking character during dark matches.

Fans may remember Paul Heyman recently getting into the ring during a dark match on SmackDown. He immediately regretted the decision as he was attacked by The Bloodline's opponents. Hilarious incidents such as this regularly occur during dark matches. WWE has shot tons of "after-the-show" content over the past several decades, enough to warrant its own DVD set.

Thankfully, tonight's second fan ejection incident wasn't as severe as the one that happened during the actual show. Here's hoping the company tightens its security henceforth and what happened with Rollins can be avoided in the future.

