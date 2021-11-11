"It was trying to help the companies out" - Austin Aries opens up on holding six championship titles (Exclusive) 

Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries recently spoke about holding six championships at the same time.

Aries was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast. The high-flying superstar spoke about his long, storied career, his time in WWE, and how it felt to hold six championship titles simultaneously.

He mentioned that the whole process started very organically. After his WWE stint, many independent promotions saw his stock value rise and wanted to put the title on him to get some spotlight.

He detailed that things got to a grander scale when Impact Wrestling wanted him. Here's what Austin Aries had to say:

"At that time I was coming off WWE TV and I was a hot commodity. The places that I was going, you know, smaller independent promotions that saw the value in putting the title on me that puts the spotlight on their company. I was doing a lot of work over in the UK. And there came a time when Marty Scrull had one of the titles with a company and he wanted to drop it. So I already had two at that time and if I get the third one it becomes my thing. What cemented it is when Impact called and offered an opportunity there and what they wanted me to do. For me it was trying to help the companies out by giving them a bit of a spotlight while I was a hot name."

You can watch the full video here:

Austin Aries on the best moments of winning six titles

The former IMPACT World Champion also spoke about the importance of giving back to the business. Aries revealed it was an honor for him to lose the title to build up new stars in smaller independent promotions.

Austin Aries mentioned that he had a lot of fun carrying the six championships. He detailed that he loved creative freedom after his time in WWE, where there was very little for him to do.

He claimed 2018 was the most enjoyable year of his career. During that time, Aries returned to IMPACT Wrestling after WWE released him the previous year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy