Backstage Update on WWE possibly debuting a new look at Day 1 - Reports

WWE has declined any &quot;updated production&quot; ideas for Day 1
Nick Lombardi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 31, 2021 11:04 PM IST
News

It's almost a New Year, but it seems that WWE will be keeping things the same. New reports suggest that the company has declined all production upgrade options for its newest pay-per-view.

WWE will host its Day 1 pay-per-view tomorrow night, marking its first event of 2022. The night will feature Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, an epic fatal four-way for the WWE Championship, and much more.

One thing that will be absent from the first of its kind event, will be anything, well... actually new.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, any attempts by those inside WWE to create a unique feel for the pay-per-view have seemingly fallen on deaf ears. This included changes to ring appearance, lighting, and camera angles; all of which were "declined."

"In coordination w/ the Day 1 theme, multiple presentation ideas were discussed regarding the look & feel of tomorrow’s PPV. Everything from different rope colors, mat colors, camera angles etc and from what I’m told ALL were declined. Sheesh." - WrestleVotes, Twitter
The report does not specify who would have put the kibosh on these changes, but it could easily be concluded that it was members of upper management.

WWE Day 1 Time, Match Card, and Location

WWE Day 1 will take place inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia - a venue that has hosted multiple WWE events in the past including Royal Rumble, Hell in a Cell, and Survivor Series.

For the first time in WWE history, the company will be hosting a pay-per-view on the first night of the new year. The event will begin at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT for fans in the US, and will stream exclusively on Peacock. Other country's times and streaming services can be found here.

Who ya got at #WWEDay1 this Saturday?#WWENow https://t.co/1PkBB8trcY

Full Match Card:

  1. Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (Kick-off show)
  2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
  3. Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Championship
  4. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lic Morgan for the RAW Women’s Championship
  5. The Usos (c) vs. The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
  6. Edge vs. The Miz in a singles match
  7. Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a singles match
  8. RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship

What matches are you most looking forward to at WWE Day 1? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
