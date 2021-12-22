"I was getting death threats" - Top WWE Superstar reveals the massive consequences he had to face after an angle with Becky Lynch

On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Baron Corbin revealed that he received death threats from fans after hitting Becky Lynch with his End of Days finisher.

At WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Baron Corbin teamed up with Lacey Evans for a Mixed Tag Team Match against the duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. It was during this showdown when Corbin hit his finishing maneuver on the reigning RAW Women's Champion.

During his conversation with Ryan Satin, the former Lone Wolf stated that when he he was receiving death threats on a regular basis after going against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

According to Baron Corbin, most of today's critics only remain critical while behind the safety of the internet. Surprisingly, the former United States champion also mentioned something that Roman Reigns had once told him about haters.

“When I hit Becky with the End of Days, I was getting death threats. On a regular basis. 95% of [critics] are on the internet or safely behind somewhere they can’t be accessed. Roman said it the best one time, that he’s never met a hater in real life. That’s the same kind of thing with me," said Baron Corbin. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Becky Lynch will face Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1

On the back of a win over Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch is now set for a rematch against her new rival. The Man will be defending the RAW Women's Championship against Morgan at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, 2022.

The Man is currently in her second reign as the RAW Women's Champion, having exchanged her SmackDown Women's Title with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown following the 2021 WWE Draft.

After the title exchange, Becky Lynch went on to defeat The Queen in a spectacular Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2021.

