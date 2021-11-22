Survivor Series: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair wasn't just a wrestling match; it was a war

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair was one of the most highly anticipated matches scheduled for WWE Survivor Series 2021. That's why it was strange this high profile match would be the opening match on the card.

WWE must have known that, given the real-life animosity and history between the two women, they would get the night started off on fire.

And boy... Did they ever.

Lynch vs Flair kicked off Survivor Series and set a very high bar for the rest of the night.

Lynch, the SmackDown Women's Champion, and Charlotte Flair, the RAW titleholder, came into this contest with a lot of rumors that the former best friends had some real-life animosity brewing backstage. And while this may have been a 'work-shoot' type of situation, the two ladies certainly made it look believable in their brutal brawl.

Experts call it working 'stiff' or 'snug', where two competitors are cooperating, yet they do it in a rougher than usual style. Pushing it to the brink of being 'real', so to speak. That's certainly what this melee looked like.

The slaps, kicks and punches looked like they were delivered with a lot more sting than we usually see in a WWE ring.

There was also plenty of trash talking, and both women could audibly be heard cursing at each other during their battle.

In many ways? This showdown was very reminiscent of the old school type brawls that took place in the territory days. They were never overly pretty. As a matter of fact, they were likely intended to look messy... because real life fights don't look like acrobatics. They look like a war zone.

In those type of situations the two competitors in the ring convinced you that they legitimately hated each other. That's exactly what Lynch and Flair did tonight. They passed up a traditional wrestling match in exchange for crashing and bashing.

Without battling into the crowd or using any foreign objects, these two women told a story that could get any wrestling fan's heart racing. That's what made the fisticuffs so convincing.

This is yet another great chapter in the history of Flair vs. Lynch, and one that fans will likely never forget. The combination of violence and emotion made this match into a war... and this war into a masterpiece.

What did you think of the battle between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair? Are you happy that Big Time Becks came out victorious? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

