"I'm not ready to retire" - Charlotte Flair on her WWE future and mindset

Charlotte Flair recently clarified that she has no plans to retire from WWE in-ring competition in the near future.

The 12-time WWE Women’s Champion created headlines earlier this week after an out-of-character interview with BT Sport. Discussing the perception that she is difficult to work with, Flair implied that people only view her that way because she is a woman.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up show, the SmackDown Women's Champion responded to the criticism she has received since the interview was released.

“That’s what I don’t understand, when there’s so much, I guess, criticism about it," said Flair. "Because I’m confident in my work? Because I’ve grown as a performer? What is the issue? I’m not ready to retire. Like no one says, ‘Oh, I don’t want to win another National Championship’ to a football player. It should be no different. I don’t understand that. It’s mind-blowing to me."

Charlotte Flair has won more Women’s Championships than any female superstar in WWE history. In 2019, she participated in the first women’s WrestleMania main event against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte Flair wants to become a 13-time Women’s Champion

Charlotte Flair’s recent gender comments provoked a response from Becky Lynch, who claimed “no one on our roster acts like this, man or woman.”

Flair fired back by noting that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady wants to win more championships, and she shares the same mindset.

“I don’t feel like someone would say to Tom Brady, ‘Why do you want another Championship?’ That’s how I feel," Flair continued. "It’s like, wait, is that because I’m a woman? They don’t understand, it’s a smaller division, why wouldn’t I want more? Why wouldn’t I want another title? Why wouldn’t I want that 13th Championship?"

Charlotte Flair is set to face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series on Sunday. The build-up to the match has revolved around the real-life animosity that exists between the former best friends. As a result, it has generated plenty of excitement because fans are captivated by this legitimate conflict.

Please credit ESPN's Get Up and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

