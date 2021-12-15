"We are new best friends" - Top female superstar on Austin Theory

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has stated that she is now best friends with Monday Night RAW Superstar Austin Theory.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley wrote that she was talking to Austin Theory and the two are new best friends.

This comes just a day after Bayley hit back at WWE for stealing released star Tyler Breeze's selfie gimmick and giving it to Austin Theory.

"Currently talking to @austintheory1 and we are new best friends," wrote Bayley in her tweet.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Currently talking to @austintheory1 and we are new best friends. Currently talking to @austintheory1 and we are new best friends. https://t.co/1QnuE708Bh

Theory has become one of the focal points on the red brand and has been hinting at a feud with former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Austin Theory has been involved in a storyline with Vince McMahon recently

Austin Theory was drafted to Monday Night RAW earlier this year. After the entire "golden egg" storyline at Survivor Series, it was revealed that Austin Theory was the one whole stole Mr. McMahon's prized possession.

Instead of punishing him, Vince McMahon granted him a shot at the WWE Champion Big E.

Over the last few weeks, Theory has been involved in several backstage segments with Vince McMahon, where the WWE Chairman is seen guiding him. While it's great to see Mr. McMahon on our TV screens, the segments have been panned by many.

Vince Russo has heavily criticized Theory's booking on RAW. While speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the former WWE writer claimed that Vince McMahon makes Austin Theory look like a five-year-old kid.

“He went from here, with a chip on his shoulder, to [a] child. Vince was the father and this was a five-year-old kid that got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. So now I’m supposed to believe this guy was an arrogant heel when he’s letting a 76-year-old slap him?” Russo asked.

Despite all the criticism around the segments, Vince McMahon involving himself clearly indicates that he views Austin Theory as a big star. He is undoubtedly in for a big push, and it is to be seen where this storyline goes next.

Also Read Article Continues below

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the backstage segments between Austin Theory and Vince McMahon.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying the segments between Austin Theory and Vince McMahon? Yes No 0 votes so far