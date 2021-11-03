Bayley comments on popular superstar pushing for a feud with Becky Lynch

Bayley has given her take on Liv Morgan pushing for a feud with RAW Women's Champion.

Following Becky Lynch's victory over Bianca Belair to retain the RAW Women's title, she was seen backstage, confronted by Liv Morgan. Many fans have been clamouring for a big push for Morgan and were excited seeing her step up to The Man.

Bayley, who is currently sidelined with an injury, has been a keen observer of both the RAW and SmackDown female rosters during her time away and let her thoughts be known about Liv Morgan trying to get a feud with Lynch.

The Role Model commented on Liv Morgan's latest tweet called her relentless in her pursuit of getting the match with Lynch.

"@YaOnlyLivvOnce..relentless," said Bayley.

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch could be an interesting feud for the RAW Women's Title.

Morgan revealed that when Becky Lynch vacated the Title last year due to her pregnancy, she secretly told the former Riott Squad member backstage that she would be the Women's Champion when she returned.

While Morgan hasn't reached that level yet, but she seems to be taking a step up and is ready to realize her true potential.

Where will Bayley fit into after her return?

Bayley had been one of the centerpieces of the SmackDown Women's division from 2019 to 2021 before she got injured. Despite her incredible year-long run as the SmackDown Women's Champion, she found herself unable to get on the WrestleMania 37 card.

It will be interesting to see where WWE slots Bayley in upon her return. She went undrafted during this year's WWE Draft. However, recent reports have stated that she will be part of SmackDown once she returns from her injury.

The former Women's Champion is expected to be back sometime in 2022 and it will be interesting to see if she will enter the title picture straight away. SmackDown has been missing her star power recently and the WWE Universe is hoping she makes an early recovery.

Edited by Alan John