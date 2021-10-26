Brock Lesnar and several undrafted WWE Superstars assigned brands - Reports

The annual WWE Draft took place at the beginning of the month, but several current superstars were omitted from the draft pool. According to a recent report from PWInsider, several of these names, including Brock Lesnar, have been assigned to new brands.

One of the biggest names on the list is Brock Lesnar, who was recently suspended indefinitely. According to the report, The Beast Incarnate is now an official member of the SmackDown locker room.

Asuka has remained part of Monday Night RAW, but The Empress of Tomorrow is currently sidelined due to an arm injury.

Dakota Kai was interestingly not a name that was drafted as part of the event, but she will now remain on NXT, while The Lucha House Party went to RAW.

The final name on the list who was handed a brand is former 24/7 Champion Elias, who has been AWOL since his storage vignettes were unceremoniously scrapped. The Drifter has been assigned to Monday Night RAW.

Which WWE Superstars remain free agents?

Despite these new roster assignments, there are still several current WWE Superstars who remain free agents.

It's worth noting that Goldberg and John Cena can go where they want as part-timers, while the likes of Bayley, Lacey Evans, and Eva Marie are also undrafted.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lacey Evans recently gave birth to her second daughter after announcing her pregnancy on an episode of RAW earlier this year. Bayley is sidelined until the beginning of 2022 after suffering an ACL tear ahead of SummerSlam back in August.

Recent reports suggest that Eva Marie is expected to be away from WWE TV for a while filming a movie, so the company opted against drafting her to a brand. It was also reported that the company recently scrapped an appearance for the star on RAW.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Alan John