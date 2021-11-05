Bayley makes cryptic tweet following night of WWE Releases

WWE's former resident hugger-in-chief, Bayley, hasn't been seen in WWE since this past July.

The former WWE Women's Champion is currently sidelined with an ACL injury she sustained while training. But Bayley always maintains a near constant social media presence; dropping hints, teasers and cryptic messages. Tonight is no different.

Following a busy night of WWE releases, Bayely sent out a tweet containing a three-word sentence and an image of a motivational quote from a book.

The quote focuses on not giving up when plans change, saying instead "the cleaner never sees failure because to him it's never over".

"It's never over...A Cleaner never sees failure because to him it's never over. If something doesn't go as planned, he instinctively looks for options to make things work a different way. He doesn't feel embarssed or ashemed, he doesn't blame anyone else, and he doesn't care what anyone else says about his situation. It's never the end, it's never over." - Bayley Tweet

The Role Model is never afraid to comment on situations like these. This past July, Bayley spoke to Metro UK about a series of releases that had taken place at the time.

The late June releases included Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Killian Dain, and others. Bayely went on to give a very raw answer to how she had been feeling, stating that it had been a very difficult time for her.

“For me, the past few have been really hard because most of them are really good friends and so talented,” Bayley said. “And I’m just like what?!’ It’s really hard not to see certain ones in our locker room and share travelling the road together.”

Bayley dropped another cyrptic tweet recently, teasing her return to WWE

On November 3rd, Bayley took to Twitter to share a photo of her most recent hairstyle, which featured a faded design on the back of her neck. The design itself was made to look like hour glasses, and the message that followed discussed themes about "the right time".

"We rarely think about the fundamental nature of time...But when it's time, you will damn sure know. - Bayely on Twitter

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

But when it’s time, you will damn sure know. 🕰 #remodel #rolemodel We rarely think about the fundamental nature of time…But when it’s time, you will damn sure know. 🕰 @WWE We rarely think about the fundamental nature of time…But when it’s time, you will damn sure know. 🕰 @WWE #remodel #rolemodel https://t.co/uKXLeVftCb

Reports currently project that Bayley will not be returning to action inside a WWE ring until early 2022. However, this most recent tweet has many fans speculating whether Bayley wil return sooner rather than later.

What do you think about Bayley's Tweets? What should she do upon her return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts and suggestions in the comment section below!

