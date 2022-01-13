Bayley mocks former superstar ahead of her big return at the WWE Royal Rumble

Bayley took to Twitter to send a message to Summer Rae ahead of her return to WWE.

In a recent exchange between the two, the Role Model ended up labeling Rae a "dork" for being excited ahead of her recently announced return for the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Earlier today, Rae took note of a fan-made video and sent a heartfelt message in regards to her upcoming return.

"Wow, I’m sitting here on my couch & just played that & my eyes filled with tears & I screamed a bit. Ugh, that is going to be such a crazy feeling... childhood dreams can really come true," wrote Summer Rae.

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet @HeelRolIins Childhood dreams can really come true @itsBayleyWWE Wow, I’m sitting here on my couch & just played that & my eyes filled with tears & I screamed a bit. Ugh, that is going to be such a crazy feelingChildhood dreams can really come true @HeelRolIins @itsBayleyWWE Wow, I’m sitting here on my couch & just played that & my eyes filled with tears & I screamed a bit. Ugh, that is going to be such a crazy feeling ❤️ Childhood dreams can really come true

However, Rae’s excitement for the Rumble was not welcomed by Bayley, who then made fun of the former NXT sensation in a follow-up tweet.

Check out Bayley’s response to Summer Rae below:

Summer Rae and Bayley are no strangers to each other. When the Role Model started in NXT, Rae had already established herself as a big name in the women's division for the former black-and-gold brand.

Royal Rumble 2022 will mark Summer Rae's return to the company for the first time since her release in 2017. Before being let go by the company five years ago, Rae was involved in several storylines, including a controversial one involving Rusev, Lana, and Dolph Ziggler back in 2015.

Could Bayley be returning to WWE programming?

Bayley has been absent from in-ring action and WWE programming since July 2021 due to an ACL injury. The injury was reportedly caused after the former SmackDown Women's Champion was hurt during training at the Performance Center.

Due to her injury, Bayley wasn’t drafted to either of the two brands during the 2021 Draft and is now a free agent. It remains to be seen what plans the company has in store for her ahead of a potential return.

Also Read Article Continues below

A date for Bayley's official comeback is yet to be announced. However, with the Royal Rumble approaching, the Role Model could possibly make her return as a surprise entrant.

Edited by Genci Papraniku