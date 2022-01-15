Bayley unhappy with Sasha Banks' latest Instagram photo

WWE Superstar Bayley didn't seem happy with Sasha Banks' latest Instagram post.

Bayley is currently on the shelf due to an injury she suffered in July 2021. The injury put her out of action for about nine months, thus taking her out of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bayley's best friend Sasha Banks recently shared many pictures in which she's rocking an elaborate outfit for the College Football National Championship Open.

The Boss' photo received major praise from her peers and fans. Bayley wasn't one bit happy, though, and had a seemingly in-character message for Banks in the comments.

The Role Model told Sasha that the outfit she was wearing was supposed to be the former's Royal Rumble 2022 gear.

Bayley takes exception to Banks' latest post

Bayley and Sasha Banks are both expected to return before WrestleMania 38

Earlier this week, Bayley joked about making a return during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match to throw WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton out of the match. Bayley's response came after the official Twitter handle of WWE's The Bump asked fans if Braxton should enter the Royal Rumble match.

As per the latest report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bayley could make her return very soon.

Meltzer stated that The Role Model could return to action next month or in March. Sasha Banks recently suffered a foot injury at a WWE house show and is likely to return to action on the road to WrestleMania as well.

"Bayley’s return from reconstructive surgery could be as early as February but is more likely March. Banks’ return is also mid-March."

If Meltzer's report is true, Bayley could wrestle at WrestleMania 38 later this year. Bayley was one of WWE's biggest stars during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2020.

Somehow, WWE didn't find a spot for her on the WrestleMania 37 card. Bayley appeared in a short segment on the mega show and was beaten up by The Bella Twins.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bayley's comment on Banks' photo is most certainly made in jest, but her fans would have loved to see her rock this gear at the Royal Rumble. Who would you like to see Bayley target when she returns to WWE TV?

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Alan John