"Gender ain't the issue" - Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair for hinting at gender discrimination

Becky Lynch recently took a shot at Charlotte Flair and raised questions about The Queen's claims of gender discrimination.

The Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair feud has entered territory where fans aren't sure where the line between reality and fiction have been blurred. The reports of the heated real-life backstage confrontation made all the headlines in the wrestling world, and the rumors stated that the two women, who were once best friends in real life, aren't on good terms anymore.

Charlotte Flair recently sat down with BT Sport, where she was asked about the reports that she is "difficult to work with". She hit back by asking a simple question -- would people say the same if she was a man?

Becky Lynch responded by taking a shot at Charlotte Flair and said that gender wasn't the issue here:

"What? 'Charlotte's difficult' Why? Because I stand up for what I believe in?"



It's a clear shot taken at Charlotte Flair, but it doesn't look to be a real-life one. When Becky Lynch said that she didn't talk to Charlotte Flair anymore, that's when it became clear that they were using the reports to build heat to their highly-anticipated clash at Survivor Series 2021.

As for what Charlotte Flair said, she said:

"If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way?" Charlotte Flair asked. "No one looks at a man and goes, 'why does he want to be the world champion again when he's been on top all these years?' Is it because I'm a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division? Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I'd have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best," said Flair.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are set to have an epic clash at Survivor Series 2021

All of the shots taken on and off TV will lead up to this Sunday, where Charlotte Flair will face Becky Lynch in a Women's Champion vs Women's champion match. The duo were the champions of the opposite brands until the WWE Draft, after which they were made to exchange titles.

It was this title exchange that reportedly went off-script, and the rumors of the backstage heat on Charlotte Flair began. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared Charlotte Flair to The Rock, The Undertaker, and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin when talking about the reports of her being difficult to work with.

He simply defended her by saying that it all boils down to "knowing your worth". Perhaps all the bad blood will be behind Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair this Sunday at Survivor Series 2021.

