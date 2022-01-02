Becky Lynch challenges WWE legend to a major match after Day 1

It looks like Becky Lynch has set her sights on facing Beth Phoenix at some point in WWE.

At the recently-concluded Day 1 event, Big Time Becks successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan. Meanwhile, Phoenix returned to television during her husband Edge's match against The Miz (w/ Maryse) at the same show. Her presence helped The Rated-R Superstar finish his opponent off with a Spear for the win.

The WWE Hall of Famer later tweeted out a photo of herself and Edge from Day 1:

Becky Lynch had the following response to Phoenix's tweet:

A match between these women would certainly be a newsworthy scenario, as the two have never gone one-on-one against each other.

Beth Phoenix is a big fan of Becky Lynch

Phoenix praised the current RAW Women's Champion in an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Rick Ucchino last year.

Additionally, her answer to a potential clash against Becky Lynch was "never say never."

"I say this all the time, I'm going to get myself in trouble, but like it's the never say never scenario. Right? I'm one of Becky's biggest fans. When we talk about breaking down barriers, she's definitely one of those women that's been at the forefront of this, like you know, eliminating the category of like female superstar. She's just a superstar, right? And, we could say that about so many of our WWE women, but yeah, I mean never say never. I hate that answer. That's like the most unsatisfying answer ever, but that's where we live in the semi retirement life," said Phoenix.

When and where a possible dream match between them happens remains to be seen. But as of now, the WWE Hall of Famer will likely play a significant role in Edge's storyline with The Miz and Maryse moving forward.

Meanwhile, it should be interesting to see which title challengers step up to Becky Lynch as WrestleMania 38 inches closer.

Edited by Kaushik Das

