"That's what I wanted and that's what I dreamed of" - Becky Lynch opens up about her WWE journey 

Becky Lynch has gotten further in WWE than she could've ever imagined.

The current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently sat down with Vicente Beltran to discuss all things WWE.

When asked about her recent anniversary of being in the wrestling business for 19 years, Lynch said she hoped she would get to this point someday but never imagined that it was truly possible.

"I imagined it. I dreamed it. I hoped it. But I don't think that I ever would have imagined that I would have gotten as far as I have gone," Becky Lynch admitted. "I don't know that I would have imagined that. You know, that's what I wanted and that's what I dreamed of. But you know, part of you is always doubting yourself. You know, like, if you're a human being, I think part of you is there's always that little small amount of doubt that goes, oh yeah, come on now, be realistic. You know, I gave up for seven years. So I thought that part of the journey was over."

Becky Lynch was told she was the most irrelevant woman on the WWE main roster at one point

Just because she made it to WWE didn't make things any easier. The fact that Becky Lynch was constantly afraid of being released in NXT and was then told she was irrelevant on the main roster, it's a testament to The Man's determination to find herself where she is now.

"I thought it was dead and to have overcome that and then constantly been on the chopping block in NXT," Becky Lynch continued. "I was convinced every week that I was going to get fired and to overcome that and then to make it to the main roster and then be told that I'm the most irrelevant girl in the division and then to overcome that and to then eventually Main Event WrestleMania and to continue on and then have a kid and then come back and still be on top so and there's been lots of hurdles. It hasn't been a straight shot at all. And I feel very grateful from where I came from to where I am now. And I never lose sight of that."

Becky Lynch will face Charlotte Flair next Sunday at Survivor Series in a RAW vs. SmackDown matchup.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE I had my first match 19 years ago today. What a wild journey it’s been. 11:11 I had my first match 19 years ago today. What a wild journey it’s been. 11:11 https://t.co/8t8iWa4lCJ

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's journey to the top of WWE? Is this an inspirational lesson for you? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

