Photo: Becky Lynch posts adorable picture of daughter with WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch posted an adorable photo of her daughter with her women's championship belt.

Lynch shared the heartwarming photo following her match with Sasha Banks on WWE's "Supersized" edition of SmackDown. She will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel on Thursday.

"The only lady that has a chance at taking this title off me," Becky Lynch wrote about her daughter on Twitter.

Becky Lynch gave birth to her daughter Roux in December 2020, following her hiatus from WWE in May. Announcing her pregnancy on an episode of Monday Night RAW, she relinquished the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka.

Along with her husband Seth Rollins, Lynch has been outspoken about her desire to be a full-time mother and WWE superstar.

Becky Lynch reveals how she juggles life on the road with her daughter

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin, Becky Lynch discussed what life is like on the road with WWE while being a full-time mother. She told the story of a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Lynch opened the show, came backstage to rock her baby to sleep, and then went on to do commentary:

'"I did the opening segment then went back put her to bed and then came out to do commentary so it's wild. It's wild! But it makes everything more rewarding and more fulfilling," Becky said.

Lynch said the uncommon situation was due to her and Seth Rollins being between nannies. However, 'The Man' made it clear that although she hires nannies, she prides herself on being a "hands-on" mother.

