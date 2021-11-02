Watch: Becky Lynch reacts after a fan mentions her baby on RAW

Becky Lynch gave a cheeky response to a fan who told her that her baby is cute, on tonight's RAW.

On tonight's edition of the Red brand, Lynch won a grueling battle against Bianca Belair to retain her RAW Women's title. She rolled Belair up for a pin to win the bout. As an exhausted Lynch celebrated her victory, a fan caught an interesting conversation that she had with another fan.

As can be seen in the video below, a fan tells Becky Lynch that her baby is cute. The RAW Women's Champion stated the following in response: “I know! She gets it from me!”

Becky Lynch is still a beloved figure among the WWE Universe

Becky Lynch spent the better part of 2019 as the biggest babyface in the company. She took a hiatus in 2020 due to her pregnancy, and returned at SummerSlam 2021 as a heel. She defeated Bianca Belair at The Biggest Party of the Summer to win the SmackDown Women's title, and has been playing the role of a villain since then.

The WWE Universe isn't quite ready to boo Lynch yet, though. Her heelish mannerisms on television did garner boos from the crowd in attendance on occasions, but many fans still chose to cheer her.

She has nothing but love and respect for her fans in real life. A video recently surfaced on the web in which she can be seen consoling an emotional fan.

There are many such clips making rounds on social media, showing Becky Lynch having heartfelt interactions with fans. She has been a role model for many and has struggled for years on end to reach the top. This has made it hard for many fans to boo her, no matter what she says on the mic or in what fashion she wins her matches.

Lynch gave birth to Roux in December last year. She has worked hard to get back in shape since then, and has succeeded in doing so as well. Doudrop recently heaped praise on her for tending to Roux immediately after a 20-minute match at Crown Jewel 2021.

