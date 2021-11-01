"Wow, what a woman"- Female WWE Superstar recalls heartfelt Becky Lynch moment in Saudi Arabia

Doudrop had major praise for Becky Lynch as she recalled an incredible moment featuring The Man and her daughter at Crown Jewel.

Lynch competed in a grueling Triple Threat match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel 2021, in which her SmackDown Women's Title was on the line. The Man came out victorious that night, but what she did immediately after the match left a fellow superstar highly impressed.

Doudrop recently spoke with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport about a bunch of interesting topics regarding her WWE career. She was one of several WWE Superstars who were featured on the Crown Jewel card and competed in the Queen's Crown Tournament finals against Zelina Vega.

Doudrop recalled being backstage when Becky Lynch returned after competing in a 20-minute contest. Here's what Doudrop saw:

“I saw her come back (through the curtain) from her match at Saudi Arabia, and what a hell of a match it was. The three of them absolutely beat the lumps out of each other. And as soon as she came backstage, she picked up her little girl and carried on being a mom, and I just thought wow, what a woman,” said Doudrop about Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch is a beloved figure among her peers

Becky Lynch's WWE journey has been quite a fascinating one. A decade ago, Lynch made it clear that she had done everything in the business and was contemplating retirement. Eight years later, The Man became one of the three women to headline WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch has been dubbed by many as one of the biggest babyfaces of the modern era. She has inspired millions of fans as well as several fellow superstars with her grit and determination. Recently, it was reported that the WWE locker room considered Lynch "a hero" for standing up to Charlotte Flair after their awkward "Championship Exchange" debacle.

Becky Lynch gave birth to Roux last December, during her WWE hiatus. She returned at WWE SummerSlam 2021 and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

Fans hailed Lynch for getting back in incredible shape after her pregnancy. Lynch still occasionally receives loud babyface pops even though she's a heel on WWE TV.

