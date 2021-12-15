"Better than I've ever seen her look" - Becky Lynch receives high praise from WWE Hall of Famer

Bully Ray (f.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley) believes Becky Lynch is improving every week in her role as one of WWE’s top villains.

Except for a short-lived heel run in 2018, Lynch performed as a babyface on WWE’s main roster between 2015 and 2020. Upon her return in August 2021, the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer turned heel after defeating Bianca Belair in 26 seconds at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray praised Lynch’s new style and her performances as a heel so far.

“I believe Becky’s getting better at what she’s doing. I believe she’s becoming a lot more comfortable in her role as the heel, bad guy. There’s something about Becky’s look lately. She really, really looks like a star. She has this glow to her. I think Becky looks better than I’ve ever seen her look,” Bully Ray said.

Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan on last week’s episode of RAW. Without the referee knowing, The Man held onto the ropes to score a controversial victory over the former Riott Squad member.

Bully Ray comments on Becky Lynch’s segment with Liv Morgan

The latest episode of RAW saw both women engage in a war of words following their RAW Women’s Championship match last week. The segment ended with Becky Lynch attacking her rival’s arm against a set of steel steps at ringside.

Bully Ray added that he enjoyed the segment, especially Lynch’s reference to her husband, Seth Rollins.

“I loved the end when she said, ‘I’m gonna go home and hang out with my really hot husband and my child.’ I thought that was just enough peppering in of the Seth thing,” Bully Ray added.

Morgan will challenge Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship in a rematch at WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

